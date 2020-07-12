Frederick G. Bock Jr. passed away Wednesday, July 1, 2020. He was 89.Fred was born in Bristol, and grew up in Croydon. He was a graduate of Bristol High School, Class of 1948.He was the son of the late Frederick G. Bock Sr. and Kathleen Bock.In his younger years he served newspapers in Croydon for the Bristol Courier. After graduating high school, he worked at Patterson Parchment Paper Co. and Kaiser Metal products.Fred served proudly in the U.S. Navy for four years. He was stationed at San Diego, Calif. and toured the world aboard the USS Saipan CVL-48.Upon graduating from the Palmer School of Chiropractic, he opened his practice in Yardley, Pa. He later moved to Morrisville, Pa., where he spent many years practicing his profession before retiring.Family picnics were an enjoyment for him. Talking about old times and getting updated on the new meant a lot to him.Fred made many friends and buddies through the years, from high school, the Navy, playing golf, and exercising at the gym, to mention a few. Thank you, to each of you, for giving my brother your friendship and all of those good memories.He is survived by his sister, Mary Lou Pollard (Charles), nieces, Patricia Snyder (Raymond) and Judy Baldwin (Gary), great niece, Tracy Dobson (Brian), great nephews, Raymond Snyder and Charles Snyder, great- great nephew, Raymond "R.J." Snyder, great-great nieces, Stephanie Dobson and Skyler Dobson, and also many cousins.Fred requested that the service and burial be held privately at the Washington Crossing National Cemetery.James O. Bradley Funeral Home,Penndel