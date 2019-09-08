|
Frederick H. Unckel of Wellsboro, Pa., formerly of Wrightstown, Pa., died Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019. He was 88.
He was born in Eddington, Pa. to Morris R. and Catherine (Tinsman) Unckel. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and was stationed in France during the Korean Conflict.
He was employed at Rohm & Haas in Bristol for 39 years. Following his retirement in 1989, Fred traveled around the United States in an RV with his wife, Doris Boiselle, fullfilling his dream to see as much of this beautiful country as he could before deciding to 'settling down' in Tioga County. Fred was most happy whenever he was in the great outdoors and especially loved the flowers and birds around his house. He was an exceptional gardener, an avid reader and loved to fish, hike and bird watch. He loved all animals, but had a special place in his heart for his cat Lily, his devoted companion for 15 years.
In addition to his wife, Fred is survived by his sister, Catherine "Dolly" Graffelner, and five daughters, Cathy Flipping (Chuck) of Lansdale, Pa., Linda Prozialeck (Walt) of Naperville, Ill., Karen Koder (Mike) of Harleysville, Pa., Susan Martins (Tom) of Avon, Minn., and Jennifer Unckel of Levittown, Pa. He is also survived by six step-children and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and in-laws.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers, William J. Unckel of Philadelphia, Morris R. Unckel Jr. of Ewing Township, N.J., and John H. Unckel of Bensalem, and his granddaughter, Meghan.
A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 20, at the Washington Crossing National Cemetery, 830 Highland Rd., Newtown, Pa.
Contributions in Fred's name can be sent to Second Chance Animal Sanctuary, 725 Gee Rd., Tioga, PA 16946.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Sept. 8, 2019