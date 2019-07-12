|
|
Frederick Hetzel of Langhorne, Pa. passed away Friday, June 28, 2019, at home. He was 64.
Born and raised in Staten Island, N.Y., he was a longtime resident of Lawrenceville, N.J. before moving to Langhorne two years ago. Frederick earned his law degree from Western University in California. He practiced law in Orange County, California for many years and was appointed as a family court judge in 1992.
Preceded in death by his parents Frederick J. and Sophie Hetzel, and his brother, Michael Hetzel, he is survived by his sister and brother-in- law, Pat and Jeffrey Cohen; two nieces, Lisa Carll and her husband, Brandon, and Debra Cohen; his great-nephew, Dalton Jacob Carll; one uncle and many cousins.
Fred had a good heart and was always ready to lend others a helping hand. He enjoyed meeting new people and playing his guitar. His neighbors considered him the "neighborhood watchman."
Funeral services and inurnment will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
To send a condolence to the family, please visit the funeral home's web site below.
Poulson & Van Hise Funeral Directors, Lawrenceville, N.J.
www.poulsonvanhise.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on July 12, 2019