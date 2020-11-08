1/1
Frederick J. Sponheimer
Frederick J. Sponheimer of Bensalem passed away Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, surrounded by his family. He was 80.

Fred was the loving husband of 60 years to Barbara Ann (Skipp).

He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Mary Sponheimer.

He is survived by his brother, Victor Sponheimer (Ann), his sister, Jean Pezzetti (Donnie), and six children, Donnamarie Smith (Ed), Debi Johnson (George), Lori Welsh (Alan), Chryl Bakeoven (Ellwood), Fred Sponheimer (Katie) and Robert Sponheimer (Stephanie). He also leaves behind nine grandchildren, as well as three great-grandchildren.

Family and friends are invited to visit with the family on Thursday, Nov. 12, at The Bensalem Township Country Club, 2000 Brown Avenue, Bensalem. Visiting hours will be from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., with a brief memorial service. Interment will be at Washington Crossing National Cemetery. Attendees must wear masks and observe proper social distancing guidelines during the services.

The family requests that donations be made to Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516, or Abington Health Foundation Hospice Care, P.O. Box 569, Philadelphia, PA 19105-9863, in honor of Fred.

To share a memory of Fred, please visit the funeral home's web site below.

T. J. Fluehr Funeral Home & Cremation Service,

Philadelphia

www.tjfluehr.com

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Nov. 8, 2020.
