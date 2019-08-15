|
Frederick R. "Fred" Gudknecht of Richboro died peacefully on Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, at home surrounded by his loving family. He was 81 years of age and the beloved husband of Rosemary (Hans) Gudknecht for 59 years.
Born in Philadelphia on Aug. 5, 1938, he was the son of the late Charles R. and Ethel L. (Bowman) Gudknecht.
Fred was a graduate of Olney High School and a proud veteran of the United States Army, having been a paratrooper in the 101st Airborne Division. Fred was retired from his position with the County of Bucks as the Purchasing Director.
He was a resident of Richboro for 59 years and served as a Northampton Township Supervisor. Fred was very proud of his service on the West Point U.S. Military Academy Nomination Committee, Bucks County Republican State Committee, as a Delegate to the Republican National Convention and as a board member of the Lenape Valley Foundation. He also served for many years on the Board of Trustees of the Bucks County Community College and most recently as an Emeritus Trustee.
In addition to his beloved wife, he is survived by daughter, Christine Ferrara (Dave), son, Jerome F. Gudknecht (Kathleen), and daughter, Carolyn Hansen. He was the loving Pop-Pop of David Ferrara, Danielle Ferrara, Nicolette Gudknecht, Juliette Gudknecht, Arianna Gudknecht and Melissa Hansen, and the dear brother of Melvin Gudknecht (Carolyn), Louise Gudknecht Lindinger and the late Alan, Charles Russell, Richard, David, Robert and Edward.
His interment will be held privately at the Washington Crossing National Cemetery, Newtown.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his name can be made to Bucks County Tour of Honor, P.O. Box 689, Doylestown, PA 18901.
