Frederick W. Belke died Monday, July 22, 2019, at the Birches of Newtown. He was 89.
Born on the family farm on Highland Road, Fred was a lifelong resident and farmer.
Fred was a longtime member of the Edgewood Grange, the Newtown Reliance Co. and a founding member of God's Love Lutheran Church.
Fred was the son of the late Herman and Augusta Wolschlager Belke and the husband of the late Janice Belke.
He is survived by his children, Diana and Robert Hibbs, Jeff and Sue Belke, and Chris and Carol-Anne Belke. Fred was the proud grandfather of five grandchildren and one great- grandchild. He is also survived by two sisters, Madeline Thomas and Peggy Kupits, and many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to Fred's Memorial Life Celebration from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, July 27, and to his service at 10:30 a.m. at the Swartz Givnish Funeral Home, 323 Washington Ave., Newtown, Pa. Interment will be held in the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions in Fred's name may be made to Delaware Valley Chapter, 399 Market St #102, Philadelphia, PA 19106.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on July 25, 2019