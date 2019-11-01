|
Frederick W. Lichtner of Gouldsboro, Pa., formerly of Bucks County, died peacefully surrounded by his family on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, at Geisinger-Wyoming Valley Medical Center in Wilkes- Barre, Pa. He was 70.
Fred's primary loves were music and family. He was a jokester, a provider, a fixer, an optimist, a Philadelphia Phillies fan, woodworker, car and train enthusiast, and vintner hobbyist.
Born Oct. 27, 1949 in Philadelphia, he was the son of the late Hubert F. and Mary (Brannon) Lichtner.
Fred is survived by his wife of 47 years, Marianne B. (Uhl); his children, Gretchen M. Lichtner and husband, Matthew Griffin, of Morrisville, Anna Marie Richards and husband, John, of Coatesville, Carl F. Lichtner and wife, Charlene, of Perkasie, Karen F. Boone and husband, Stephen, of Quakertown, Sarah T. Lichtner and husband, Jared Kosters, of Silver Spring, Md., and Derek T. Lichtner and partner, Kelsey Kehoe, of Laramie, Wyo.; his 10 grandchildren, Taylor, Jack, Mary, Emma, Abigail, Alex, Adam, Norah, Grady, and Ceira; his brother, Frank H. Lichtner and wife, Kathy, of Langhorne; his sister, Marianne F. Lichtner of Oakford, Pa.; many nieces and nephews; many brothers- and sisters-in-law; and a soon-to-be great grandbaby.
He was preceded in death by his grandson, Anthony.
Fred received his Bachelor's and Master's degrees from Drexel University and was employed for 35 years with Betz Laboratories (and acquisition companies) as a mechanical/chemical engineer, specializing in industrial water treatment.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, at St. Vincent De Paul Church, 654 Hatboro Road, Richboro, with visitation starting at 9:30 a.m. Colorful attire is encouraged. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the National Park Foundation, Stand Up To Cancer, or the .
