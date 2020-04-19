Home

Fritz C. Von Schmidt Obituary
Fritz C. Von Schmidt, of Morrisville, Pa., passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020 at his home.

Born in Trenton, he was a longtime Morrisville resident. He was 81.

Prior to his retirement, he was employed with General Motors.

Mr. Von Schmidt was a proud Army Veteran who was stationed in Munich, Germany and was on the U.S. Leclerc Automatic Rifle Team. He was an avid fisherman and hunter.

Fritz relished the time he spent with his grandkids Kylie, Karlie, Kyle and Kahne von Schmidt of Fairless Hills, talking about their sporting activities, school and the local Philly teams.

Son of the late Chester von Schmidt and Ann (Bradley) Bearce and brother of the late Nancy Sherman, he is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Carolyn (Detuelo) Von Schmidt, his daughter and son-in-law Sharon and John Bednar of Woolwich Twp., N.J., his son Michael Von Schmidt of Fairless Hills, Pa., and a sister Shirley Amadeo of Murrells Inlet, S.C.

Due to social gathering restrictions, a memorial gathering will be held at a later date at Washington Crossing National Cemetery, Newtown, PA, with military honors.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation, in Fritz's name, to the ,

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Apr. 19, 2020
