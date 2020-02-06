|
|
G. Stanley Morgan of Levittown, Pa. passed away Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at St. Mary Medical Center. He was 89.
Born and raised in Bristol, he moved to Levittown in 1953 and was an original Levittown Homeowner. Prior to his retirement, he worked for the Budd Company for many years. Stanley was a longtime member of the Church of the Incarnation and was an excellent woodworker.
Son of the late Charles and Elizabeth Morgan, he also was preceded in death by his wife of 72 years, Kathryn Morgan, his son, Stanley Morgan, son-in-law, Craig Mortensen, and his siblings, Estelle Dougherty, Charles Morgan and Doris Lyons.
He is survived by two daughters, Judy Mortensen and Bethann Deley (Richard Sr.), two sisters, June Waddington and Carol Boyle, 10 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are invited to call from 9 a.m. until the time of his service at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 7, at the Church of the Incarnation, 1505 Makefield Rd., Morrisville, PA 19067. Interment will follow in Bristol Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Church of the Incarnation or to The Seeing Eye Inc., 10 Washington Valley Rd., Morristown, NJ 07960.
To sign the online guestbook or send a condolence, visit the funeral home's web site below.
Molden Funeral Chapel & Cremation Service,
Bristol
www.moldenfuneralchapel.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Feb. 6, 2020