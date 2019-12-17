|
Gabriel R. Vinokur of Feasterville passed on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019. He was 88.
He was the beloved husband for 66 years to Eleanor (Bienenstock) Vinokur; the loving father of Rachel Nussbaum, Miriam and Stanton Bree, and Ann and Eric Bloom; the devoted grandfather of Matthew and Lourdes, David and Vicky, Adam and Kate, Ashley and Doug, Andrew and Stephanie, Lauren, and Brian; and the adoring great-grandfather of Julian, Sadie, Jaden, and Laila.
Born in Media, Pa., son of the late Leon and Anna (Levin) Vinokur, he attended Temple University. He was a food broker and past president of A. R. Wagner Origination. He then founded Creative Printing by R'mae, named after the women in his life, his daughters, Rachel, Miriam, Ann, and his wife, Eleanor.
Community was very important and he served on the planning commission and zoning board for Lower Southampton Township. He was a past president of the Feasterville Business Association. He was the Feasterville "Man of the Year." He and his wife were honored as the "Citizens of the Year" in the 4th of July parade. He was a Rotarian, Paul Harris Fellow, Mason, and Shriner.
The sun always shined when Gabe was around. Dubbed Mr. Mayor, you could always count on him to greet you with a smile, joke, and happy thought.
He enjoyed going to the Jersey Shore, dining, playing the trumpet and piano.
His greatest pleasure was spending time with his family.
Graveside services were held Monday, Dec. 16, at Montefiore Cemetery, Jenkintown, Pa.
