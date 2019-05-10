|
Gaetano Monteleone of Lower Makefield Township, Pa. passed away peacefully on Wednesday May 8, 2019, at his home surrounded by loved ones. He was 83.
Born in New York, N.Y., son of the late Philip and Emilia Gatto Monteleone, he resided in Lower Makefield for the past 43 years.
A graduate of Fordham University, Gaetano established his own business, Industrial Distribution Service, based in Yardley, Pa. He honorably served in the U.S. Army and was a devout member of St. John the Evangelist Parish in Lower Makefield.
Beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend, he is survived by his best friend and wife, Helen Connors Monteleone; three sons and daughters-in-law, Philip and Robin Monteleone of Fayetteville, N.Y., John and Carolyn Monteleone of Haddonfield, N.J., and Gaetano and Ria Monteleone of Morgantown, W.Va.; two daughters and a son-in-law, Christine and Stewart Smith of Lansdale, Pa., and Patricia Murphy of Collegeville, Pa.; a sister and brother- in-law, Angela and Bill Specht of Ocala, Fla. Gaetano also leaves behind 13 beloved grandchildren: Veronica, Emily, Andrew, Annelise, Sarah, Nina, Patti, Abby, Sean, Hanna, Colleen, Gaetano, and Olivia.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Marie Madden.
Friends may call from 9 to 10:15 a.m. Monday, May 13, at St. John the Evangelist Church, 752 Big Oak Road, Morrisville, Pa., with his Funeral Mass being celebrated at 10:30 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Gaetano's honor to the .
