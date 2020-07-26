On Monday, July 13, 2020, Gail Ann (Pierson) Jones, devoted wife and mother to three children, passed away at St. Mary's Hospital in Langhorne, Pa. She was 82.
Born Feb. 17, 1938 to the late James Pierson and Dorathy Bond in Trenton, N.J., Gail graduated from Trenton High School in 1955, excelling in swimming and diving. Graduating with honors from the University of Delaware with a B.S. in Health and Physical Education in 1959, Gail became a well-decorated "Fighting Blue Hen" in synchronized swimming and springboard diving.
While working as a lifeguard during the summer of 1959, she met a charismatic young man by the name of Guy L. Jones. On July 15, 1961, Gail and Guy married, beginning their 59-year journey together. Gail described Guy as her hero, her best friend and the absolute love of her life.
Gail was preceded in death by her parents and her husband Guy (by 11 days).
She is survived by her daughter, Beverly Jones of Yardley; two sons, Craig Jones of Yardley and David Jones (Ana) of Cross Junction, Va.; her grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Sarah (daughters, Bella and Charlotte), Zachary, Hannah, Elijah, Sebastian and Valentina; her brother, David Pierson (Arlene) of Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. and their children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
Gail's life was one of service to many others, starting as a lifeguard during the summers of 1952-1959. From 1959 to 1963, she headed the girls department of physical education at the George School. Gail was passionately involved with her kids as the consummate stay-at-home mom, Cub Scout den mother, swimming and diving coach for Pennsbury AAU and Newtown Swim Club, and a Red Cross Water Safety Instructor. Gail supported the Morrisville Presbyterian Church for over 50 years, was a longtime member of the Lower Makefield Republican Club, and volunteered as a neighborhood solicitor for the March of Dimes, American Cancer Society
and the American Heart Association
.
Gail approached life with contagious enthusiasm, unique creativity, and a quirky sense of humor. In 1981, she definitely found her calling as an early education teacher, leading the "Kaleidoscope Program" for gifted children at the Children's World Learning Center, receiving countless awards and recognition, publishing her own magazine "Creative Ideas for Teachers of Preschoolers" 1993-1996, and writing a monthly article for First Teacher Magazine from 1990-2000 before finally retiring in 2003. Gail often said, "I never met a child that I didn't love." Her passion and dedication left indelible marks on the hearts and minds of her children, grandchildren, and hundreds of students over the course of her career. Gail loved staying current on politics, playing online games, swimming in her backyard pool, doing water aerobics at the NAC, and keeping her hands busy with calligraphy, sewing, gardening, creating memorable scrapbooks for her family, and designing unique, handmade Christmas cards each year for a hundred or so friends and family.
There will be no public memorial service at this time.
Gail's last wishes were for those who loved her to donate to either Christine's Hope for Kids, 108 Straube Center Blvd., Suite I-5, Pennington, NJ 08534 (609-406-7861), or the Shriners Hospital for Children
, 3551 N. Broad St., Philadelphia, PA 19140, in lieu of flowers.