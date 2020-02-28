|
Gareth T. "Gary" Kase of Bristol, Pa. passed away Friday, Feb. 21, 2020. He was 75.
He was born to the late Thomas S. and Ruth A. (Whittich) Kase in Shenandoah, Pa.
Gary was a teacher for 31 years, spending his first year in Cocalico, Denver, Pa., followed by an additional 30 years in Bristol Township. He served for several years as treasurer for the Bristol Township Education Association. He also coached football, wrestling, baseball and softball.
As a sports enthusiast, Gary was an avid Philadelphia Phillies, Eagles and Oakland A's fan. He attended two World Series, one of which the Phillies won, as well as two Super Bowls.
Gary was a member of the Moose Bucks Lodge 1169 in Bristol, Pa. In his spare time he enjoyed the challenge of both Sudoku and cryptograms. Travel was always a big part of his life and he visited 45 of the 50 states. He also enjoyed working with and supporting Crossing Paths Animal Rescue whenever he was needed, and it was from here that he adopted his beloved dog, Iris. Most of all, his niece, nephew and his nephew's family were the apple of his eye and he took a vested interest in all of their activities. He especially enjoyed time with them around the holidays.
Gary chose to be an organ donor and upon his death the lives of several others have been changed immeasurably through the Gift Of Life. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
Gary is survived by his beloved wife of 45 years, Lillian (Hadfield) Kase, his sister, Cheryl Birtell (David), niece, Carrie Birtell, and nephew, Brian Birtell (Stacey) and their daughters, Kasey and Valerie.
Relatives and friends are invited to pay their respects from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 3, at Molden Funeral Chapel, 133 Otter Street, Bristol, Pa., with a memorial service immediately following. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Gary's name to Crossing Paths Animal Rescue, P.O. Box 304, Locust Fork, AL 35097; Mooseheart Child City and School Inc., 255 James J. Davis Dr., Mooseheart, IL 60539; or the Salvation Army, 215 Appletree Dr., Levittown, PA 19055.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Feb. 28, 2020