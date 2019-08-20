|
Garry J. Long of Newtown died Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at Penn Presbyterian Hospital after a brief illness. He was 66.
Born in Philadelphia, Garry was the beloved husband of Barbara J. O'Donnell Long for over 46 years. He was the devoted son of the late Charles and Violet Noll Long, and was also preceded in death by one sister and five brothers.
Garry was a graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School, Class of 1972, and was a proud veteran of the United States Army. He was a resident of Bucks County all of his life and had lived in the Newtown area for 42 years.
Garry retired a few years ago after a 30-year career in the printing industry. After he retired, Garry worked for Twining Village Retirement Community in the transportation department and presently was working for St. Mary Life Care, assisting those who are home bound to get to health care appointments. He was an active member of New Life Christian Church, Newtown.
Garry loved traveling, the outdoors and was very proud of his flower gardens. He enjoyed golf and was a lifelong Philadelphia sports fan, especially the Phillies.
He will be sadly missed by his devoted family for his smile and caring ways.
In addition to his beloved wife, he is survived by his two daughters, Shannon E. Long and Michelle C. Long; his granddaughter, Mackenzie Long-Casiano; two brothers, Norman F. Long Sr. and Stephen Long and his wife, Connie; his sister, Violet M. Brown and her husband, Sherman; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to greet the family from 12 p.m. until his funeral service at 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, at New Life Christian Church, 4 Freedom Way, Newtown, with Rev. Dr. Norman J. Leve officiating. Interment with military honors will follow at Newtown Cemetery, Newtown.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his name may be made to Pets for Vets, Inc. P.O. Box 10860, Wilmington, NC 28404, or to the , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675.
www.fluehr.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Aug. 20, 2019