Gary A. Leonhardt Sr. passed away, surrounded by his loving family, on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, at Arden Court in Yardley. He was 76.
Born and raised in Philadelphia, he was a graduate of the former Germantown High School. He had resided in Penndel for 43 years. Mr. Leonhardt proudly spent 33 years working as a lineman for PECO. He also was a Sergeant in the United States Air Force Reserves.
Mr. Leonhardt was always reading about the Civil War and history. He was an avid Philadelphia sports fan. Gary was always joking and had a great sense of humor. He was the life of the party.
He was the beloved husband for nearly 50 years to Sharon Leigh (Clausen), and the loving father of Sandy Waterman (Ron) and Gary A. Leonhardt Jr. (Marissa). He was the devoted grandfather of Bailey, Collin, Kyle, Jenna, Kayla, Abby, Hannah, Gracelyn, Mackenzie and Sydney, and the brother- in-law of Kaye Leonhardt and Sandy Sharpe (John). Gary will also be sadly missed by numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Mary Etta (Wunderlich) and Harold Albert Leonhardt, and a brother, Harold "Lenny" Leonhardt.
Gary's family would like to thank the staff at Arden Courts and Heartland Hospice for their care and compassion.
Family and friends are invited to call from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, at the James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, Inc., 2200 Trenton Road, Levittown, where his funeral service will begin at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Park, Feasterville.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Mr. Leonhardt's name may be made to the , Inc., Delaware Valley Chapter, 399 Market St., Suite 102, Philadelphia, PA 19106.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Sept. 10, 2019