Gary E. Wagner, a lifelong resident of Morrisville died Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at St. Mary's Hospital in Langhorne, after a long illness. He was 62.

Gary was preceded in death by his mother, Emma Johnson, his stepfather, Gunnar Johnson, and his father, Edward Wagner.

He is survived by his sisters, Carol Lee Lopez and her husband, Joe, Nancy Emma McCoy and her husband, Wilbur, and Linda Ann Munter and her husband, Mike, and several nieces and nephews.

Gary held a top diving record at Pennsbury High School and he played the drums in the high school band. He worked 25 years at Reedman-Toll Brothers as a Production Worker.

Donations can be made to the .
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Jan. 30, 2020
