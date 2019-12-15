|
Gary M. Klein of Bristol passed away Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at his home. He was 33.
Born in the Port Richmond section of Philadelphia, Gary moved to Levittown, as a young boy and attended Neshaminy schools. He formerly worked as a machinist with Btec in Croydon.
Gary was an accomplished guitarist, musician, and self-taught builder of special effects pedals for guitars. He also was a talented artist and enjoyed skateboarding, reading, and spending time outdoors.
Beloved son of Nancy A. Klein and Gary R. Klein, Gary was the loving brother of Daniel J., (Maire Emery), Johnathan P. (Amy), and Jennifer R. Klein. He was the grandson of Evelyn and the late Lawrence Klein; and the late Charles and Dorothy Klein, and is survived by ten aunts and uncles; many cousins and extended family members.
Family and friends are invited to call from 5 until 7 p.m. Thursday, at the James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, 2200 Trenton Road, Levittown, where his funeral service will be held at 7 p.m. Interment is private.
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home,
Levittown
www.doughertyfuneralhome.com
