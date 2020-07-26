Gary Nelson, formerly of Fort Mitchell, Ky., passed away. He was 61.Gary wa the beloved son of Inez (and the late Richard) Nelson, brother to Dave Nelson (Libby), Linda Arvin (Walt) and Wendy Kravitz (Rich), silly uncle to Drew, Erin, Stefi, Hanna and Annie, and great-uncle to Henry.Funny, stubborn, opinionated, loving, obstinate, warm, frustrating, wonderful - all describe Gary at any given time. He loved his family, he loved his music, he loved his books and collecting, he loved his Cracker Barrel... and he was loved deeply by all who knew him.Services will be held privately.In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the American Diabetes Association, 150 Monument Rd., Suite 100, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004.James J. Dougherty Funeral Home,Levittown