|
|
Gary R. Williamson passed suddenly at his home on Thursday June 20, 2019. He was 62.
He was born in Bristol and was a lifelong resident of Levittown. He was employed by Pexco in Falls Township for over 30 years.
Gary enjoyed watching auto racing, gardening and being artistic and creative.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry C. and Sarah V. Williamson.
Gary is survived by his sister, Linda Williamson, and by his brother, David Williamson and his wife, Patricia. He is also survived by his niece, Kristin and his nephew, Bryan.
Services and interment will be held privately.
James O. Bradley Funeral Home,
Penndel
www.jamesobradley.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on June 30, 2019