Gary Schreiner passed away Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at his home in Bristol Borough. He was 64.
Born and raised in Croydon, he had been a lifelong Lower Bucks resident. Gary was a graduate of Bishop Egan High School and retired after 50 years as a maintenance manager at Glen Hollow Apartments.
He was a stand out semi-pro football player and team captain for the Bucks County Redskins for 13 years. Gary was a diehard Eagles fan, but most of all enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by his father, Joseph Schreiner and his brother, Joseph, he is survived by his mother, Alberta Schreiner. He will be sadly missed by his devoted best friends, Paul and Mary Escudero; his nephews and nieces, John Paul, Heather Marie (Joe), Alexandria, Dominique, Gary, and Lori (Chris); and his great-nieces and great-nephews, Mia Rose, Penelope, Leo and Layla, Christopher and Jonathan; and his sister, Joanne Zukowski. He is also survived by his Bucks County Redskins family and many other relatives and friends.
Relatives and friends are invited to celebratehis memorial Mass Wednesday, Dec. 18, 11 a.m. at St. Mark Church, Bristol Borough. Interment, will be held privately.
Friends may call from 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, and from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, at the Wade Funeral Home, 1002 Radcliffe St., Bristol Borough.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Gary's name may be made to St. Mark School Scholarship Fund for Tuition Assistance, 1024 Radcliffe St., Bristol, PA 19007.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Dec. 15, 2019