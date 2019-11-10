|
|
It is with deep sadness that we announce Gary Webb passed to his heavenly home on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, in Greensboro, N.C., at the age of 57. He was at home surrounded by loved ones and, through the help of Hospice, in control of his time at home. Although Gary succumbed after his 14-year battle, he was never defined by cancer.
Gary loved life, his family and the Philadelphia Eagles, but truly his best days were on a golf course. He simply loved the game, the feel of clubs, the exactness of shots and the great friendships he made both at Starmount CC and Bryan Park.
Gary is survived by his wife of 33 years, Leslie (Hall), and his children, Caroline and her fiancé, Hector Cotto, of Raleigh, N.C. and Kyle of Greensboro, N.C. He is also survived by his mother, Gail Webb of Huntingdon Valley, Pa., his brother, Ray Webb (Madeleine) of Ambler, Pa., and father-in-law, Glenn Hall. He is also greatly missed by his faithful four-legged companion, Bentley.
Gary grew up in Richboro, Pa., and was a chemical engineering graduate from Lehigh University. He worked as a National Sales Manager for Huntsman Corp., where he took great pride in his work and loved both his colleagues and his customers.
Gary was a faithful and active member of Starmount Presbyterian Church. He served as a youth leader, an elder, committee chair, mission trip chaperone, head usher, and volunteer of anything asked of him. He showed his faith through active involvement in outreach missions and gave his time to his church and community. Gary served as a representative on the Guilford County Schools Redistricting Committee and was a member of YBM at Starmount CC.
The family would like to thank Dr. Brad Sherrill, Lisa Thomas, NP, and their talented team for their 14 years of expertise and valiant efforts in the battle against Lymphoma.
"We did all that love could do."
Memorial donations can be made in Gary's honor to Starmount Presbyterian Church, 3501 West Market St., Greensboro, NC 27403, for Local Missions Outreach/Tutoring Program.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Nov. 10, 2019