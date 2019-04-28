|
Gene Galley of Yardley, Pa. passed away Tuesday, April 23, 2019.
He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Betty Jane (Kordinak), his son, Larry and his wife, Maryellen (Hazlett), and grandson, Parker of Newtown, Pa. He is also survived by his sister-in- law, Irma Kordinak of Williamsville, N.Y., niece, MaryEllen McCollum of Maine; niece, Priscilla Mangold of Michigan; nephew, David Hornung and wife, Marty, of Buffalo, N.Y.; and niece, Nancy Brunt of Buffalo, N.Y.
Born in Buffalo, N.Y., Gene served in the U.S. Air Force for 35 years during both the Korean and Vietnam Wars. He enlisted in the Air Force as an aerial gunner after high school and went on to graduate from the Industrial College of the Armed Forces. He also attended the University of Southern California and New York University for training in flying, ground safety management, explosive safety, special operations and forward air controlling.
Always wanting to fly airplanes, he flew F86s, F100s and C130s, he loved being a jet fighter pilot. He also was an accident investigator, operations and training officer and Commander of the 913th Tactical Airlift Group at Willow Grove Naval Air Station. He then went on to Robbins Air Force Base in Georgia, where he was Director of Current Operations which controlled all of the flying of reserve aircraft in the world. He finished his career as a Brigadier General and the Commander of the 514th Airlift Wing at McGuire Air Force Base.
He was a history buff, football game enthusiast, animal lover (missing his pet poodle Daisy everyday) and a real people person. He belonged to several gyms having numerous friends at each. He was a regular at a number of coffeeshops meeting friends daily. Over the years it gave him great joy to help guide the careers of many young men toward the U.S. Armed Forces.
A private ceremony will be held in the near future with interment in Buffalo, N.Y.
Memorial contributions may be made to the or Metavivor Metastatic Breast Cancer Research on behalf of Maryellen Galley.Campbell and Thomas Funeral Home,
Richboro
www.campbellfh.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Apr. 28, 2019