Genevieve A. "Gen" (McArthur) Morrin of Croydon passed away Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was 95.Born in Philadelphia and a resident of Croydon for the past 70 years, Gen was a graduate of St. Hubert's High School, Class of 1943. Gen, along with her late husband, were the owners and operators of Joseph P. Morrin Electric Contractors and also Neshaminy Electric. She also worked as a secretary and volunteered at St. Thomas Aquinas Church for many years.Gen was a member of the St. Thomas Aquinas Ladies Guild. She was an avid Philadelphia sports fan and loved the Phillies and Notre Dame football.She was the beloved wife of the late Joseph P. Morrin, and the devoted mother of Joseph P. Morrin Jr. (Jeanette Howell), Daniel Morrin (Linda Susan), Lawrence S. Morrin, Mary Beth Bajda (Santo) and her "other" son, Jack Lyons. She is also survived 10 grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, her daughter-in- law, Kathy Morrin, her caregiver, Hawa, and several nieces and nephews.Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral starting at 10 a.m. Friday, at St. Thomas Aquinas Church, 601 Bristol Pike, Croydon, PA 19021, followed by her Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Rite of Committal will be in Resurrection Cemetery, Bensalem.In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be made to the St. Thomas Aquinas Sanctuary Fund at the above address.Tomlinson Funeral Home,Bensalem