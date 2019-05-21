Home

On Saturday, May 18, 2019, Genevieve E. "Jean" (Tilli) Madrigale of Bensalem, Pa. was peacefully returned to heaven. She was 95.

She was the beloved wife of the late Anthony J. "Pat" Madrigale, and the devoted mother to Lenore R. (Barbera) and Anthony D. Madrigale. She is survived by her siblings, Lucy and Adele, by her four grandchildren, Dana, Lauren, Kimberly and Michael, four great grandchildren, and by nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a viewing from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, May 21, and from 8 to 9 a.m. Wednesday, May 22, at Burns Funeral Home, 9708 Frankford Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19114. Her Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday, at St. Charles Borromeo R.C. Church, 1731 Hulmeville Rd., Bensalem, PA 19020. Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery, 5201 Hulmeville Rd., Bensalem, PA 19020.

www.burnsfuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 21, 2019
