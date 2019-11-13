|
|
Genevieve Hutchens of Langhorne, Pa. died Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, at Chandler Hall Hospice in Newtown, Pa. She was 94.
Born in Trenton, N.J., daughter of the late Frank and Annie Swontecka Piotrowska, she was formerly of Philadelphia and Feasterville, and had resided in Langhorne for the past 13 years.
A Stenographer with the United States Environmental Protection Agency, Genevieve was able to balance work with a fully engaged family life. She made the most out of raising her two sons with her husband and always had time to participate in community activities. Later in life, Genevieve's pride and joy were her grandchildren and her good times with them.
She was an active member of St. Valentine's Polish National Catholic Church
in Philadelphia for 80 years before moving to Langhorne. She then joined Woodside Presbyterian Church and loved her Bible Study Group.
She is survived by her husband, Orville L. Hutchens; two sons and a daughter-in-law, Stephen L. Hutchens of Leesburg, Va. and Clifford W. and Debbie Hutchens of Langhorne; four grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephew, both in Pennsylvania and Texas.
Her funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 15, at the Woodside Presbyterian Church, 1667 Edgewood Road, Yardley, Pa. Friends are invited to call from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, at the FitzGerald-Sommer Funeral Home, 17 S. Delaware Ave. (River Road), Yardley, Pa. Burial at the Washington Crossing National Cemetery will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Woodside Presbyterian Church.
FitzGerald-Sommer Funeral Home,
Yardley
fitzgeraldsommerfuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Nov. 13, 2019