George A. Voroscak passed away on June 6, 2020 at his home, surrounded by his loving family. He was 89.Born in Dickson City, Pa., son of the late George and Mary Migacz Voroscak, he has been a Bristol Borough resident for the past 66 years. Mr. Voroscak served as an Army Medic during the Korean War, where he was the recipient of the Purple Heart for wounds received in action.He retired after 38 years of service from Rohm & Haas. Mr. Voroscak was a former member of the American Legion, the VFW and the Loyal Order of the Moose. He was a past member of the Board of Directors of Lower Bucks Hospital. Mr. Voroscak was an avid fan of the Phillies, Eagles and Penn State Football.He is survived by his loving wife of almost 70 years; Catherine (Valdez) Voroscak, his children; George III, Mary Saxton, Sharon Martin, Richard and his wife; Elisa and Robert and his wife, Beth, 11 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. He is also survived by his sisters; Delores Roberts and her husband; Sid and Mary Lou Schesler and her husband; Dave, sister-in-law; Vera Vidal along many nieces and nephews and his loving dog; Bimbo.He was preceded by his sons-in-law; Freddie and Joel.Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Memorial Service on Friday, July 17, 2020, 11 a.m. at the Wade Funeral Home, 1002 Radcliffe Street, Bristol Borough. Friends may call 9:30 a.m. until time of Service.Wade Funeral Home