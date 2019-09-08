|
George A. Rechtsteiner Jr., known to his friends and family as "Al" or "Allen", a resident of Bensalem, Pa., passed away Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at Penn Hospice at Rittenhouse after many years of pain and illness. He was 62.
Originally from Colonia, N.J., Al became a Philadelphia Phillies fan but remained a loyal N.Y. Giants fan. He loved to joke with people about how many rings the Giants had as compared to the Eagles. He was a personable and fun loving person.
Al was preceded in death by his parents, George and Gertude Rechtsteiner, and in-laws, Martin and Esther Burden.
He will be sadly missed by his devoted wife of 25 years, Hope (Burden); sisters, Arline Keenum (Jim) and Pat Disario (Jim); brother, Richard Rechtsteiner (Susan); and sisters-in-law, Lynne Burden Kramer and Janet Snyder (Erick). He is also survived by five nieces and two nephews.
Friends and family are invited for a celebration of Al's life at 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, at Maggio's, 400 Second Street Pike, Southampton, PA 18966.
Donations in his name can be made to Penn Homecare and Hospice Services, Penn Hospice at Rittenhouse, The Humane Society of the United States, or to a .
Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael Sacks, Southampton, Pa.
www.goldsteinsfuneral.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Sept. 8, 2019