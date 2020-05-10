|
George Davies Jr. of Buck Run passed away Monday, May 4, 2020, at ManorCare Health Services, Pottsville. He was 86.
George was born Dec. 28, 1933, in Philadelphia, a son of the late Mary (Boychalk) and George Davies Sr.
George was the widower of Margaret (Luckacina) Davies.
He was a member of Saint Michael the Archangel, Minersville.
He was a high school graduate and attended Camden Community College and the Motion Picture Operators School, Norfolk, Va. He served in the U.S. Navy in the Korean War from 1952 to 1956 aboard the USS Isherwood, where he was an electrician. George was employed at U.S. Steel in Fairless Hills, GD Electric in Levittown, and Trigen in Philadelphia.
George was a member of the U.S. Steel Electrical Union, and Navy Club of the United States of America. Some if his favorite pastimes were restoring classic cars such as a 1957 Chevy, and antique cars, Model A and '32 Coupe. He also was a skilled stained glass craftsman.
In addition to his parents, and his wife, Margaret, he was preceded in death by a son, David Davies.
George is survived by three daughters, Catherine Ingram, Dawn Crawford, and Jean Davies, and a son, Mark Davies; eight grandchildren, Christina Thomas, Amy Reichenbach, Jeremy Crawford, Emma Crawford, Clinton Oliver, Kyle Davies, Kayla Faherty, and Kiana Heldibridle; 14 great grandchildren, Arielle Morello, Erin Thomas, Gabriel Reichenbach, Lily Crawford, Navar Crawford, Nova Crawford, Liam Crawford, Marie Faherty, Fiona Faherty, Edmund Faherty, Oliver Faherty, David Heldibridle, Kaitlyn Heldibridle, and Theresa Hildibridle; and a great great granddaughter, Gianna Marie Morello-Jackson.
A memorial service will be scheduled at later date. Interment will be in Washington Crossing Veterans Cemetery.
Mahal-Ritzel Funeral Home,
Minersville, Pa.
mahal-ritzel.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 10, 2020