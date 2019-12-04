Home

James J. Dougherty Funeral Home Inc.
2200 Trenton Rd.
Levittown, PA 19056-1421
(215) 943-7240
George Davis Salmon Obituary
George Davis Salmon, "Dave," passed away Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at Manor Care Health Services in Yardley, at the age of 75.

Born in Denver, Colo., George had resided in Levittown for most of his life. He was a 1962 graduate of the former Woodrow Wilson High School and was an original member of St. Michael the Archangel Parish. He was currently a member of Queen of the Universe Parish, Levittown.

George graduated from Bucks County Community College, Drexel University and Louisiana State University, achieving his degree in Mechanical Engineering.

George had worked for many years at Pomeroy's and then at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst until his retirement.

He was a United States Air Force veteran, having served during the Vietnam era.

Known as a "Jack of All Trades," George could build and fix anything.

The beloved son of the late Elizabeth Delores (McLeod) and John Gilbert Salmon, George is survived by his siblings, John D. Salmon (Barbara), Betty Ann Bond (Buddy), James R. Salmon (Sharon), Dorothy Alley, Joseph Salmon (Kim), and Mary Salmon, and dear family friends, Faras Mir (Nazish Dar) and his family, and Mrs. Jones. He will be also sadly missed by many nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.

Relatives and friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, at the James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, Inc., 2200 Trenton Road, Levittown. Friends may also call from 9 to 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at Saint Michael the Archangel Church, 66 Levittown Parkway, Levittown, where his Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. The Rite of Committal will follow in Resurrection Cemetery, Bensalem.

James J. Dougherty Funeral Home,

Levittown

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Dec. 4, 2019
