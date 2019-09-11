Home

George Ditto Jr. Obituary
George Ditto Jr. of Bristol, Pa. passed away peacefully on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019. He was 60.

George was the son of the late Matilda (Cherubini) and George Ditto Sr. of Bristol, Pa.

He was passionate about making the lives of developmentally and intellectually disabled adults better. He loved music and cooking, enjoyed spending time with his friends and family, loved his children unconditionally, loved both his sisters dearly, and truly adored his granddaughters. He gave the best advice and was always there when we needed him. He was the life of the party and a very compassionate and giving person. He was just the best dad anyone could ever hope for.

George was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Eric "Rick" Weinkopff, and his nephew, Lewis Dopson III.

He is survived by his children, Julia Paolin and her husband, Tyson, of Nashua, N.H., Rudolph Ditto of Houston, Texas and his partner, Deino Stevens of Jamaica, and Theresa Staggs and her husband, Jason; his granddaughters, Ava and Hailey of Somerville, Ala.; his stepson, Jacob Sanders of Florida; and his sisters, Karen Dopson and her husband, Lewis, and nephew, David, and Irene Weinkopff, niece, Kristin, nephew, Eric "Ricky," and great nephew, Ryan.

Relatives and friends are invited to gather from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, at the Wade Funeral Home, 1002 Radcliffe St., Bristol, PA 19007, where services will begin at noon. Interment will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to George's true passion of work at Hope Enterprises of America, Inc., 1629 Gulf Rd., Tarpon Springs, FL 34689.

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Sept. 11, 2019
