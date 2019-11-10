|
George F. Flocco Sr. of Bensalem passed away Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, at Abington Hospice in Warminster, surrounded by his loving family. He was 77.
Born in Philadelphia, George was a resident of Bensalem for the last 50 years. He was a graduate of West Catholic High School for Boys and The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, Class of 1971.
George was avid sport fan, especially the Philadelphia Phillies and Eagles. He also cherished his trips to Wildwood, N.J., where he was able spend time with his family, especially with his grandchildren, whom he adored. George was the true definition of a civically minded person, always trying to find ways to support and grow his local community. He served as the executive director of the Economic Development Corporation for Bensalem Township for the last 20 years, and was an active volunteer for the Gift of Life Donor Program for many years.
George will be sadly missed by his loving wife of 50 years, Helen A. (McGroarty). He also is survived by his three sons, George F. Jr. (Karyn), Chris, and Timothy Flocco (Jennifer). He was Pop-Pop to his four grandchildren, Keegan, Sophie, Teresa, and George. George was preceded in death by his sisters, Kathryn Potok and Teresa Dramesi.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, at St. Ephrem Church, 5400 Hulmeville Road, Bensalem, PA 19020, followed by his Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 a.m. Rite of Committal will be in Resurrection Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name may be made to the Gift of Life Family House, 401 Callowhill St., Philadelphia, PA 19123
Tomlinson Funeral Home,
Bensalem
www.tomlinsonfh.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Nov. 10, 2019