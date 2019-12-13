Home

James O. Bradley Funeral Home, Inc. - Penndel
260 Bellevue Avenue
Penndel, PA 19047
215-757-3379
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
James O. Bradley Funeral Home, Inc. - Penndel
260 Bellevue Avenue
Penndel, PA 19047
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
James O. Bradley Funeral Home, Inc. - Penndel
260 Bellevue Avenue
Penndel, PA 19047
George Francis Gimmi Jr. Obituary
George Francis Gimmi Jr. of Fairless Hills passed away suddenly Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019. He was 63.

He was born in Philadelphia to the late Viola and George F. Gimmi Sr.

George really enjoyed his job as a "great" cook at Woods Services for 43 years. He loved spending time at his farm house in Up State, Pa.; he enjoyed being outdoors especially biking and hiking.

George is survived by his loving brother Dana Gimmi; his close friend Linda Ponsock; his Uncle Melvin Brantner; his Aunt Connie Brantner; his cousins Judy Brantner, Carol Morshal and Janet and Robert Lobley. He will also be missed by many friends.

Family and friends will be received at the James O. Bradley Funeral Home, Inc., 260 Bellevue Ave., Penndel, PA 19047 on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. with his funeral service to be held at 11 a.m.

His interment will follow in Newtown Cemetery.

James O. Bradley Funeral Home

www.jamesobradley.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Dec. 13, 2019
