George Frederick Lare passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020, at his home in Holland, Pa. He was 85.Born July 30, 1934 in Philadelphia, Pa., he resided in Holland for the past 47 years.George is survived by his wife of over 60 years, Sandra (Miller) Lare, his children, Debbie Fife (Scott) and Brad (Lisa), and his three granddaughters, Alison, Chelsea and Rachel Fife.He was preceded in death by his parents, Jesse and Amelia (McKinley) Lare, as well as his siblings, Jesse Lare, Edith O'Connor and Albert Lare.He served in the U.S. Air Force. After his time in the service, he was employed by Capital Air Lines in Washington, D.C. He later worked in the research department at the Franklin Institute on a Saturn Missile project. He worked at Airline Hydraulics for over 40 years as a hydraulic and pneumatic engineer. George was a leading sales producer and worked with major corporations.He lived life to the fullest by traveling, spending time on his boat and at his Ocean City, N.J. shore house, and most importantly loved being surrounded by his family and friends. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, uncle and friend. He touched so many lives with his compassion, humor and vibrant personality and will be greatly missed.Services will be private due to the current restrictions.