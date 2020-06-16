George Frederick Lare
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
George Frederick Lare passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020, at his home in Holland, Pa. He was 85.

Born July 30, 1934 in Philadelphia, Pa., he resided in Holland for the past 47 years.

George is survived by his wife of over 60 years, Sandra (Miller) Lare, his children, Debbie Fife (Scott) and Brad (Lisa), and his three granddaughters, Alison, Chelsea and Rachel Fife.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Jesse and Amelia (McKinley) Lare, as well as his siblings, Jesse Lare, Edith O'Connor and Albert Lare.

He served in the U.S. Air Force. After his time in the service, he was employed by Capital Air Lines in Washington, D.C. He later worked in the research department at the Franklin Institute on a Saturn Missile project. He worked at Airline Hydraulics for over 40 years as a hydraulic and pneumatic engineer. George was a leading sales producer and worked with major corporations.

He lived life to the fullest by traveling, spending time on his boat and at his Ocean City, N.J. shore house, and most importantly loved being surrounded by his family and friends. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, uncle and friend. He touched so many lives with his compassion, humor and vibrant personality and will be greatly missed.

Services will be private due to the current restrictions.

Kirk & Nice Suburban Chapel,

Huntingdon Valley

www.kirkandnicesuburban.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kirk & Nice Funeral Home
333 County Line Road
Huntingdon Valley,, PA 19006
(215) 354-0085
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved