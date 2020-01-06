Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for George Jenca
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George G. Jenca Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George G. Jenca Sr. Obituary
George G. Jenca Sr., previously of Langhorne, passed away peacefully on the night of Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. He was 84.

George was preceded in death by his loving wife, Dorothy M. Jenca.

He was the loving father of George Jenca Jr., Jimmy Jenca and daughter-in-law, Lisa Jenca, and Robert Jenca; the loving grandfather of Justin, Jimmy, Shannon, Alyssa, and Tabitha; and the loving great-grandfather of Emma.

George was a member of the Langhorne United Methodist Church. He served in the United States Navy, receiving an honorable discharge, and was a retired United States Postal Police Officer.

Special thanks go out to the Wiley family.

George will be laid to rest at Washington Crossing National Cemetery in Newtown, Pa. Services will be private.

Beck-Givnish Life Celebration Home of Levittown, Pa.

www.lifecelebration.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Jan. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -