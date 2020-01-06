|
|
George G. Jenca Sr., previously of Langhorne, passed away peacefully on the night of Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. He was 84.
George was preceded in death by his loving wife, Dorothy M. Jenca.
He was the loving father of George Jenca Jr., Jimmy Jenca and daughter-in-law, Lisa Jenca, and Robert Jenca; the loving grandfather of Justin, Jimmy, Shannon, Alyssa, and Tabitha; and the loving great-grandfather of Emma.
George was a member of the Langhorne United Methodist Church. He served in the United States Navy, receiving an honorable discharge, and was a retired United States Postal Police Officer.
Special thanks go out to the Wiley family.
George will be laid to rest at Washington Crossing National Cemetery in Newtown, Pa. Services will be private.
Beck-Givnish Life Celebration Home of Levittown, Pa.
