John F. Givnish Funeral Home, Inc.
10975 Academy Road
Philadelphia, PA 19154
(215) 281-0100
George J. Knauth Jr.

George J. Knauth Jr. Obituary
George J. Knauth Jr. passed away Wednesday, June 5, 2019.

George was the owner of Warner Candies in Bensalem.

He was the son of late Margaret (States) Knauth-Warner and late George J. Knauth Sr., step-son of late John E. Warner, and step-brother of David, Roger and Catherine. Also surviving is George's cat, Truffles.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend George's Life Celebration from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, at John F. Givnish Funeral Home, 10975 Academy Rd., Philadelphia, PA 19154, followed by his funeral service at 12:30 p.m. Interment will be at Washington Crossing National Cemetery, Newtown, Pa.

John F. Givnish Funeral Home,

Philadelphia, Pa.

www.johnfgivnish.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on June 16, 2019
