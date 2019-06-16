|
George J. Knauth Jr. passed away Wednesday, June 5, 2019.
George was the owner of Warner Candies in Bensalem.
He was the son of late Margaret (States) Knauth-Warner and late George J. Knauth Sr., step-son of late John E. Warner, and step-brother of David, Roger and Catherine. Also surviving is George's cat, Truffles.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend George's Life Celebration from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, at John F. Givnish Funeral Home, 10975 Academy Rd., Philadelphia, PA 19154, followed by his funeral service at 12:30 p.m. Interment will be at Washington Crossing National Cemetery, Newtown, Pa.
John F. Givnish Funeral Home,
Philadelphia, Pa.
www.johnfgivnish.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on June 16, 2019