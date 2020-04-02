|
George J. "Sandy" Morrison passed away Saturday, March 28, 2020. He was 74.
He was the beloved husband of Diane (Thomas), the devoted father of Jeffrey (Janelle) and Michelle (Russ Stefanelli), cherished grandfather of Aidan, Brennan, and Dominick, and brother of Kay, Thomas (Betty), and Vincent J. (Maureen).
Due to social precautions, Sandy's Funeral Mass and interment will be private.
Contributions in Sandy's name may be made to Lustgarten Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer Research, 415 Crossways Park Dr., Suite D, Woodbury, NY 11797 or at www.lustgarten.org.
Joseph A. Sannutti Funeral Home
Philadelphia, Pa.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Apr. 2, 2020