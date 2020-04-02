Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sannutti Funeral Home
7101 Torresdale Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19135
(215) 333-4949
Resources
More Obituaries for George Morrison
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George J. "Sandy" Morrison

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George J. "Sandy" Morrison Obituary
George J. "Sandy" Morrison passed away Saturday, March 28, 2020. He was 74.

He was the beloved husband of Diane (Thomas), the devoted father of Jeffrey (Janelle) and Michelle (Russ Stefanelli), cherished grandfather of Aidan, Brennan, and Dominick, and brother of Kay, Thomas (Betty), and Vincent J. (Maureen).

Due to social precautions, Sandy's Funeral Mass and interment will be private.

Contributions in Sandy's name may be made to Lustgarten Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer Research, 415 Crossways Park Dr., Suite D, Woodbury, NY 11797 or at www.lustgarten.org.

Joseph A. Sannutti Funeral Home

Philadelphia, Pa.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Apr. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -