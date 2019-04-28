Home

Tomlinson Funeral Home P.C.
2207 Bristol Pike
Bensalem, PA 19020
215-639-0422
Memorial service
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Service
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
11:00 AM
George J. Schaffer Obituary
George J. Schaffer passed away Tuesday, April 24, 2019. He was 95.

Born and raised in Philadelphia, George worked in the construction industry his whole life. His true passion was for horses. He owned three horses throughout his life and nothing meant more to him.

George is survived by his devoted brother, Frank R. Schaffer Sr., and his beloved sister, Irene Klimacewski (Stanley). He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

George was preceded in death by his loving wife, Caroline (Tener) Schaffer.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend his memorial service from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 1, at the Tomlinson Funeral Home, 2207 Bristol Pike, Bensalem, PA 19020, followed by a service at 11 a.m. Interment will be in Greenmount Cemetery.

Bensalem

www.tomlinsonfh.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Apr. 28, 2019
