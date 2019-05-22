|
|
George J. Vennell passed away peacefully on Monday, May 20, 2019. He was 90.
George was the loving husband of the late Marion. He was also preceded in death by his son, George, and by his son-in-law, Robert.
He is survived by his daughters, Kathleen Diehl Shannon (Edward) and Joan Venneri (Michael), and was the beloved grandpop of Andrea, Robert, Brian (Jaime), Matthew, Michael, Jamie (Jason) and six great- grandchildren.
He served in China at the end of World War II as a proud member of the U.S. Marine Corps. After 40 years, he retired as president of S.S. Fretz in Philadelphia.
Visitation is from 8 to 9:45 a.m. Saturday, May 25, followed by a 10 a.m. Mass at St. Vincent DePaul Church, 654 Hatboro Rd., Richboro, PA 18954.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105, in George's name.
Burns Funeral Home,
Philadelphia
www.burnsfuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 22, 2019