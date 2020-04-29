|
George L. Wheeler passed away Friday, April 24, 2020, at Manor Care, Yardley, Pa. He was 84.
Born in Shipman, Va., son of the late Bertha Wheeler, he was a Bristol resident most of his life. Mr. Wheeler was employed as a commercial powder coat painter for Optical Scanner in Newtown, Pa. for many years. He loved gardening, southern food, dancing, was very athletic and enjoyed playing softball. He was a great provider for his family and will be remembered for his great sense of humor.
He is survived by his beloved wife, whom he married on July 5, 1958, Lois Colter Wheeler; his two daughters, Tracey Dupree and her husband, Elijah Hines Dupree Sr., of Bristol, Pa. and Lisa Fant and her husband, Kevin Fant, of Willingboro, N.J.; his grandchildren, Elijah Hines Dupree II, Elisha Dupree, Traesha Dupree, Trashon Dupree and Lisa C. Fant; and his great-grandchildren, Alivia, Elijah III, Arianna and Alannah. Mr. Wheeler is also survived by his sister, Pearly Mae Turner of Shipman, Va., and a host of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his siblings, Aleasa Washington, Mildred Rose, Flossie Washington and Miles Wheeler.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, funeral services and interment will be held privately.
Wade Funeral Home,
Bristol Borough
www.wadefh.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Apr. 29, 2020