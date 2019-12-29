|
George Logo of Levittown died Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at Chandler Hall in Newtown. He was 97.
Born in Camden, Pa., and raised in Coal Valley, Pa., Mr. Logo graduated from Clairton High School in 1940. He was a long-time resident of Fairless Hills before moving to Levittown, and was a member of St. Frances Cabrini parish.
Mr. Logo worked for U.S. Steel for many years until retiring.
He was a U.S. Coast Guard veteran of World War II and a member of the American Legion Fallsington Post #834.
Beloved husband of the late Marie, Mr. Logo was the loving father of Elizabeth Lynn LogoKeepers.
Born one of seven children, he is survived by many nieces, nephews, and extended family members.
Family and friends are invited to call from 6:30 until 8 p.m. Friday, at the James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, 2200 Trenton Road, Levittown. Friends may also call from 8:30 until 9:30 a.m. Saturday, at St. Frances Cabrini Church, 325 S. Oxford Valley Road, Fairless Hills, where his funeral Mass will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. Rite of Committal will follow in Sunset Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home,
Levittown
www.doughertyfuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Dec. 29, 2019