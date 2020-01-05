|
George Molden Jr. of Newtown, Pa. passed away Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at Chandler Hall. He was 94.
Born in Bristol, Pa., he was the son of the late George and Elizabeth Morgan Molden. He was a lifelong resident of Bristol before moving to Newtown three years ago.
George was a graduate of Bristol High School and was Valedictorian of the Class of 1943. He was a veteran of World War II serving in the U.S. Navy in the Pacific Theater. He then returned and received his Bachelor's degree from Ursinus College and his diploma from Dolans School of Mortuary Science.
He was a licensed funeral director, owning and operating his family's business, The Molden Funeral Chapel, proudly serving the families of the community for over 60 years.
He was a member of many organizations including the Bucks County, Pennsylvania and National Funeral Directors Association, the American Legion Robert Bracken Post, The Odd Fellows, and The Exchange Club of Bristol. He also was a member of the Fairless Hills Masonic Lodge and the First United Methodist Church of Bristol.
He served as a Director of Fidelity Savings and Loan Association of Bucks County for over 30 years, retiring in 2014.
George was known for being a fair and compassionate Funeral Director who devoted his life to serving his families and community. Most importantly, he will be remembered as a wonderful husband, father and grandfather.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Virginia Boone Molden, and is survived by two sons, Steven D. and wife, Kathleen E., of Leland, N.C. and Christopher M. and wife, Sandra A., of Newtown, Pa., four grandchildren, Melissa Lawrence (Roderick), Craig Molden, Jason Molden (Betsy) and William Molden, and five great grandchildren, Reagan, Rory, Brinton, Chelsea and Ashton.
Family and friends are invited to attend his viewing from 11 a.m. until the service at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, at the Molden Funeral Chapel and Cremation Service, 133 Otter Street, Bristol, Pa. A private interment will be held at Elan Memorial Park, Bloomsburg, Pa.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Chandler Hall Hospice, 99 Barclay St., Newtown, PA 18940.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Jan. 5, 2020