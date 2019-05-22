|
George Motsko III passed away Sunday, May 19, 2019, at Lower Bucks Hospital in Bristol. He was 52.
Born in Bristol, the son of the Elaine Quigley (Larry) and the late George Motsko II, he had been a lifelong Lower Bucks County resident and was a graduate of the former Woodrow Wilson High School.
George loved fixing cars, fishing and being outdoors.
For over 30 years he was employed with the State of New Jersey.
Beloved husband of Cathy (Epp), George was the loving father of Chris Janora, Kassi Chintaman (Joey), Austin Motsko and Logan Romanek; devoted grandfather of Jayden and Julianna; and brother of Michele Sherno (Ray) and Bill Motsko (Amanda). He will also be sadly missed by several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are invited to call from 1 until 3 p.m. Saturday, May 25, 2019, at the James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, Inc., 2200 Trenton Road, Levittown.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in George's name may be made to the , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675-8517.
Dougherty Funeral Home,
Levittown
www.doughertyfuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 22, 2019