George P. Gallagher Jr. passed away on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at Jefferson Bucks Hospital in Langhorne. He was 57.
Born in West Bristol, son of the late Eleanor (Kij) and George P. Gallagher Sr.,
George has been a lifelong resident of Lower Bucks County with a 5 year absence to pursue his career in Washington DC. He was a 1981 graduate of Neshaminy Maple Point High School and a member of Hope Lutheran Church, Levittown.
For many years, George was employed with Southland Corporation and then with the IRS where he showed great potential as a Tax Examiner and was promoted to Headquarters in Washington DC as a Program Analyst where he continued to work till his disability did not allow him to continue his career path.
He loved music and was a huge fan of Pat Benatar. You need only to look in his office and see the many posters he has hanging along with one personally signed to George by Pat. He loved reading books and enjoyed watching old TV shows, like I Love Lucy, etc. For years he has been studying the Bible and learning more and more about the love of our Holy Father. He enjoyed sitting with Pastor Mokry and discussing theology. His faith was strong
Beloved husband of 31 years to Deborah A. (Baxter), George is the loving brother of Heidi M. Jones and the late Deborah Small; and godfather to Deborah Rae. He is also survived by his brother in laws Richard R. Baxter Jr.(Elizabeth) and Edward Small.
George will also be sadly missed by many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and numerous friends.
Family and friends are invited to attend his funeral service at 10 a.m., Saturday, October 3, 2020, at Hope Lutheran Church, 2600 Haines Road, Levittown. Interment will follow in Newtown Cemetery. Please Note: COVID 19 regulations are being followed at the church. All attending must a wear mask and follow safe distancing.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in George's name may be made to Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; Smiles for Children (OperationSmile.org
); or to Hope Lutheran Church, 2600 Haines Road, Levittown, PA 19055.
Dougherty Funeral Home
Levittown, Pa.