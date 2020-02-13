|
|
George R. Barnhart Jr., "Buck," of Red Hill, Pa., formerly of Newtown and Philadelphia, was a good and faithful servant of the Lord who went home to be with his Savior on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020. He was 82.
Buck was the loving husband of 56 years and 10 months to Christine Garton Barnhart.
Born in Harrisburg, Pa., he was the son of the late George R. Barnhart Sr. and Mabel I. Davis Barnhart, and the brother of the late Dorothy Capehart and Bonnie Barnhart.
In addition to his wife, Christine, Buck is survived by his loving daughters, Donna L. Barr (Edward) and Robin L. Schnee (Jeffrey). He is also survived by his sister, Georgia Meriowsky (Fritz), grandchildren, David A. Crist Jr. (Catlyn), Austin R. Crist (Katelynn), Devon R. Crist, Ashley E. Barr, and Rachel C. Barr, and great grandchildren, Damien, Dechlan, Dorian and Daxton.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing from 9:30 a.m. until his funeral service at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, at the Joseph A. Fluehr III Funeral Home, 800 Newtown-Richboro Rd. (at Holland Rd.), Richboro, PA 18954. Interment will follow at the Washington Crossing National Cemetery, Newtown.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to either First Baptist Church, 1600 N. 5th St., Perkasie, PA 18944; Upper Perk Community Church, 258 Main St., East Greenville, PA 18041; or to the , 399 Market St., Suite 102, Philadelphia, PA 19106.
www.fluehr.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Feb. 13, 2020