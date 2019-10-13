|
George R. Gentsch of Churchville died suddenly Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at his residence. He was 84.
George was the beloved husband of the late Mary L. Dougherty Gentsch.
Born in Philadelphia, he was the son of the late George and Helen Zakowski Gentsch.
George led a long career as a machinist for Eaton, Yale, & Town.
In his spare time he enjoyed fishing, playing the guitar and was often the DJ of the Party, spinning his extensive collection of '45 records. George was easy going and enjoyed a good time, and loved dancing. Most of all he was fiercely devoted to his family, and enjoyed having a good laugh, surrounded by those he loved.
George is survived by his loving and devoted children, Kenneth of Southampton, Dennis Gentsch (Victoria) of Churchville, Cindy Prutzman (Arthur) of Feasterville, Sandy Dougherty (James) of Philadelphia, and Gregory of Churchville. He also is survived by his 13 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are invited to greet the family from 9:30 a.m. until his Funeral Mass at 11 a.m.. Tuesday, Oct. 15, at St. Bede the Venerable Church, 1071 Holland Road, Holland, PA 18966. His interment will follow in Our Lady of Grace Cemetery in Langhorne.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his name would be appreciated to BARC Developmental Services, P.O. Box 470, Holicong, PA 18928-0470.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Oct. 13, 2019