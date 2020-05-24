|
George R. Kelbon passed away peacefully at Twining Village in Holland on Thursday, May 14, 2020. He was 96.
Born in Coopersburg, Pa., George was a longtime resident of Huntingdon Valley until his move to Twining Village.
George was a veteran of the United States Navy and served during World War II on the USS Langley. He retired from IBEW Local 98, where he had worked for over 30 years. He enjoyed many activities, music, travel, baseball games, cards, and shows.
George will be sadly missed by all of his family and friends. He was a great Dad, grandpop and friend to everyone.
George lived a great life and we are all the better for having him in our lives.
His wife of 60 years, Frances, passed in 2012.
He is survived by his son, Richard Kelbon (Marcia), his daughter, Noreen Combs, his grandchildren, Jeff, Kate, Lisa, Ann Marie, and Nick, and six great-grandchildren.
The family is grateful to the nurses and staff at Twining Village for their kindness, care and compassion during this difficult time.
Due to the Covid restrictions, his graveside service will be private. He will be laid to rest at Washington Crossing National Cemetery in Newtown, Pa.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 24, 2020