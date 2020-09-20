George Raymond Dutcher Jr., AKA Bud, Buddy, or Dutch, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, at the age of 69.



Born Dec. 22, 1950 in Philadelphia, he was the son of the late George Raymond Sr. and Bonnie E. (Brooks) Dutcher, and brother of the late Thomas Lee Dutcher.



He is survived by sons, George Michael Dutcher and Kevin Dutcher, and daughter, Melinda L. Dutcher. Also surviving is his brother, Carl Eddie Dutcher, and sisters, Elizabeth Gail Dutcher, Anne Cheryl Clauss (Mike) and Dawn Marie Hennessy, as well as many grandchildren, nieces and nephews.



He was a U.S Army veteran, serving his country in Vietnam, and retired from General Motors. He volunteered within the local Rescue Squads, Fire Dept., and Galilee Village. Bud was truly a caring person and helped anyone who needed it, including giving them a place to live.



A lifelong motorcycle enthusiast, Bud was hard to miss on a ride with his long white beard. Kids referred to him as Santa, and he would always give a wave! Bud also found solace in taking pictures of local birds in their natural habitat and sharing stories with friends over a cold beer.



He will always be loved, never forgotten, and always in our hearts. He is at peace now in God's hands.



Graveside services with military honors will be held at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22, at Washington Crossing National Cemetery under the direction of Galzerano Funeral Home in Levittown.



In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to a Veteran organization of your choice in Bud's honor.



