George V. Chism Jr. died Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, at the Jefferson Hospice in Warminster. He was 83.
Born in Philadelphia, he was the son of the late George V. and Mildred Chism. George was a longtime resident of Southampton. He was a graduate of Central High School in Philadelphia. George was a U.S. Army veteran.
Mr. Chism was a retired employee of Bell of Pennsylvania. He had worked for Bell for over 30 years.
George was the beloved husband for 60 years to Joan H. Funk Chism, the devoted father of Richard Chism of Doylestown, Joanne McNulty of Jacksonville, Fla. and Nancy Landis (Christopher Aubertin) of Hatfield, and the loving grandfather of Carlos, Zachary, Daniela, Shae, Andrew and Timothy.
Relatives and friends are invited to call from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, at the Wm. Rowen Grant Funeral Home, 659 Street Road, Southampton, Pa., where his memorial service will begin at 8 p.m. George's interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Bucks County SPCA, 1665 Street Rd., New Hope, PA 18938.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Sept. 19, 2019